True calling

Race caller Col Hodges is synonymous with thoroughbred racing in western New South Wales.

Story and Photos Mandy McKeesick

For 49 years Col Hodges has been the voice of thoroughbred racing across western New South Wales, calling TAB meetings to picnic races from Bathurst to Broken Hill. Part larrikin, part legend, he is well known and respected not only for his quick wit and well-curated collection of tales, but for his genuine dedication and affection for the sport of kings in the bush. Officially Col calls about 100 meetings for 35 clubs each year, but beyond that he is known for his charity work, which has seen him call everything from camel to wheelbarrow races.